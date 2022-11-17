Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.51, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 25.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 12.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.62%.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion, up 218.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.56 per share and revenue of $12.52 billion, which would represent changes of +35.41% and +555.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

