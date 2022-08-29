Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $9.83, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 10.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 93.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.95 billion, up 806.71% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.75 per share and revenue of $13.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.88% and +618.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.





