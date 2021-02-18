Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $22.89, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 7.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.55, down 804.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $163.12 million, down 96.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.16 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion, which would represent changes of +44.31% and +12.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% lower within the past month. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

