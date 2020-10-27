Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $13.76, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 8.36% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCL to post earnings of -$1.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 417.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $150.50 million, down 96.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.39 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion, which would represent changes of -267.95% and -72.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% higher. CCL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.