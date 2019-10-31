Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $42.89, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 4.27% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.54 billion, up 1.91% from the prior-year quarter.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $20.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.23% and +8.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CCL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.27.

Meanwhile, CCL's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

