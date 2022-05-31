Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.88, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 19.48% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.84 billion, up 5574.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.30 per share and revenue of $15.02 billion, which would represent changes of +67.42% and +687.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% lower within the past month. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

