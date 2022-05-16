Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $14.09, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 26.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 15.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.05, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion, up 5616.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.22 per share and revenue of $15.2 billion, which would represent changes of +68.56% and +695.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

