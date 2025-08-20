Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $29.26, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.67%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 1.07% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carnival in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.15%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.05 billion, reflecting a 1.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $26.49 billion, indicating changes of +40.85% and +5.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. Currently, Carnival is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carnival has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.16 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

