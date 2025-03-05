Carnival (CCL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $22.34, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.46%.

The cruise operator's shares have seen a decrease of 19.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.02, signifying a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.75 billion, showing a 6.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $26.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.35% and +3.97%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carnival. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Carnival is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.11.

Also, we should mention that CCL has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

