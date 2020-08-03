Carnival cancels planned restart of AIDA Cruises

Adds statement on offers and reimbursements, background

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N said on Monday it had to cancel short trips on AIDA Cruises while it still waits for approvals from Italy.

In July, the cruise line said it would resume sailing operations in August, months after cruise operators were forced to stop voyages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said trips between Aug. 5 and 12 have been canceled.

AIDA said it would reimburse payments to those who had booked cruises and allow them to re-book a different cruise, with an on-board credit of 50% of the actual travel price.

Cruise operators have suspended most of their operations since March as the rapid spread of the coronavirus has forced several countries to mandate lockdowns and travel restrictions.

