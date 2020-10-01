Carnival Cancels All 2020 Cruises From U.S. Ports Except for Two Cities

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced a fresh round of cruise cancellations in a press release this morning. The company is canceling all November and December 2020 cruises originating in American ports, with the exception of those weighing anchor from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.

According to Carnival's statement, the fates of 2020 cruises booked from Port Canaveral and Miami are also uncertain. The company says it is "focusing its initial return to service from those two homeports" but scheduling is still unknown. Year-end cruises originating at those cities still technically have the green light from the company, but Carnival is urging people already booked on them to cancel for "future cruise credit" or a refund because of the uncertainty around when voyages will actually resume.

Image source: Carnival.

The CDC's "No Sail Order and Suspension of Further Embarkation" received its third update yesterday, Sept. 30. The no-sail order will now last until Oct. 31, 2020, or until the public health emergency classification for the COVID-19 pandemic expires, whichever occurs first.

The new extension of the no-sail order appears to be a watered-down version of the Center's original intention to extend the order through February of 2021. According to Cruise Industry News, the CEOs of the major cruise lines might meet with the White House on Friday, Oct. 2, to discuss the latest order extension and possible cruise resumption. The last such meeting was a March 7 Port Everglades sit-down with Vice President Mike Pence. The future of Carnival's remaining late 2020 cruises may become clearer after the meeting.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.