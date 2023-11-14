Carnival Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CCL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.05, changing hands as high as $13.93 per share. Carnival Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.53 per share, with $19.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.94. The CCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

