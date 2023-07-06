Carnival (BER:POH1) Price Target Increased by 46.85% to 14.07

The average one-year price target for Carnival (BER:POH1) has been revised to 14.07 / share. This is an increase of 46.85% from the prior estimate of 9.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.91 to a high of 19.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.01% from the latest reported closing price of 16.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POH1 is 0.09%, an increase of 32.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 587,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 50,831K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,154K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,451K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POH1 by 18.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,406K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,286K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POH1 by 22.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,382K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POH1 by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,504K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,034K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POH1 by 19.20% over the last quarter.

