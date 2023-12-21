News & Insights

Carnival beats revenue expectations on strong demand for cruises

December 21, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival CCL.N beat market expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as it benefited from steady demand for cruises as well as higher ticket prices.

Carnival said that booking volumes for the two weeks around Black Friday and Cyber Monday hit an all-time high.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.4 billion. Analysts had estimated revenue of $5.31 billion, according to IBES data from LSEG.

Shares of the company, which have more than doubled so far this year, were down marginally in premarket trading.

