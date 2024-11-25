News & Insights

Carnival appoints Gus Antorcha as president, Princess Cruises

November 25, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Carnival (CCL) Corporation announced important moves within its global leadership team for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn. Gus Antorcha, currently president of Holland America Line, has been named president of Princess Cruises, effective Dec. 2, 2024, replacing John Padgett, who is stepping away from the business in mid-February 2025. With the leadership change, Beth Bodensteiner, currently senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, has been promoted to president of the cruise line, effective Dec. 2, 2024. Both Antorcha and Bodensteiner will report to Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc. Bodensteiner will also have executive responsibility for the company’s ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise line as the brand welcomes Mark Tamis back to Carnival Corporation as its new president replacing Natalya Leahy, who has served in various capacities through her career at Carnival.

