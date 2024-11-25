Carnival appoints Gus Antorcha as president, Princess Cruises

Carnival (CCL) Corporation announced important moves within its global leadership team for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn. Gus Antorcha, currently president of Holland America Line, has been named president of Princess Cruises, effective Dec. 2, 2024, replacing John Padgett, who is stepping away from the business in mid-February 2025. With the leadership change, Beth Bodensteiner, currently senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, has been promoted to president of the cruise line, effective Dec. 2, 2024. Both Antorcha and Bodensteiner will report to Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc. Bodensteiner will also have executive responsibility for the company’s ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise line as the brand welcomes Mark Tamis back to Carnival Corporation as its new president replacing Natalya Leahy, who has served in various capacities through her career at Carnival.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CCL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.