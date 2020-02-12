Carnival: Travel Restrictions To Impact Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), a leisure travel company, said, as a result of Coronavirus, the company believes the impact on its global bookings and cancelled voyages will have a material impact on its financial results which was not anticipated in the previous 2020 earnings guidance.

Carnival said, if the company had to suspend all of its operations in Asia through the end of April, this would impact its fiscal 2020 financial performance by $0.55 to $0.65 per share. The impact on global bookings will also affect the financial performance. The company is evaluating contingency plans to mitigate the impact.

