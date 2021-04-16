Carnival: Germany's AIDA Cruises Offers New Sailings In Greece From May To October

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) announced Friday that its German cruise line AIDA Cruises will offer new cruises in Greece from May 23 through October

The 7-day cruises will depart from Corfu and travel through the Greek islands to Crete and Rhodes, as well as to Katakolon in Olympia and Piraeus in Athens.

Booking starts on April 20, and customers can choose from 23 dates between May 23 and October 24. The Greek cruises can also be booked as 14-day trips. Greece will reopen for tourism from May 14.

In addition to the new offering in Greece, AIDAperla is sailing on seven-day voyages around the Canary Islands through June.

In the cruises, guests can enjoy the amenities on board with multiple restaurants, bars, cultural activities and sports facilities, as well as organized shore excursions to explore the ports of call.

"AIDA promise" offers generous booking options ranging from small down payments to free rebooking. The "AIDA promise" is included in the travel price for new bookings up to May 31, 2021 and applies to departures up to March. 31, 2022.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations.

In London, Carnival plc shares were trading at 1,689 pence, up 1.13 percent.

