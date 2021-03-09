Peridot Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by Carnelian Energy Capital targeting businesses with a positive environmental impact, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. The company offered 6 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Tomas Ackerman, a co-founder and Partner of Carnelian Energy Capital. He is joined by CEO and Director Preston Powell, a Managing Director at Carnelian, and CFO Stephen Wedemeyer, the current CFO of Carnelian. Carnelian's previous SPAC, Peridot Acquisition (PDAC; +6% from $10 offer price), went public this past September and has a pending merger agreement with battery recycler Li-Cycle.



Peridot Acquisition II intends to target opportunities and companies that focus on environmentally sound infrastructure, industrial applications, and disruptive technologies that eliminate or mitigate GHG emissions and/or enhance resilience to climate change.



Peridot Acquisition II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PDOT.U. UBS Investment Bank and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Carnelian Energy Capital's SPAC Peridot Acquisition II prices upsized $360 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



