Carnegie Clean Energy Secures $2.5M Loan for Project

October 30, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd has secured a $2.5 million loan to fund its ACHIEVE Programme, ensuring smooth cash flow for the project’s development and deployment phases. This financial backing will facilitate the procurement for deploying the CETO wave energy technology in the Basque Country, Spain. The loan arrangement includes a 15% interest rate and an option to repay early without penalty.

