Carnegie Clean Energy Launches $3M Share Plan

May 26, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd is initiating a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise $3 million at a discounted price of 4 cents per share to fund the European deployment of their CETO ocean energy technology. The SPP, offering shares to existing shareholders, aims to match recent project funding and facilitate the commercialization phase of CETO in Spain. The offer is open to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, with applications starting late May and closing in June.

