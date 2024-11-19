News & Insights

Carnegie Clean Energy Issues 50 Million Unlisted Options

November 19, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 50 million unlisted options, furthering its strategic financial maneuvers. These unquoted securities are part of previously disclosed transactions and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could indicate potential growth or restructuring plans for the company.

