News & Insights

Stocks

Carnegie Clean Energy Hosts Investor Webinar

May 30, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd, a pioneer in wave energy technology, has announced an Investor Webinar scheduled for 7 June 2024, where CEO Jonathan Fiévez and Non-Executive Chairman Terry Stinson will discuss the company’s strategy and recent developments, followed by a Q&A session. Interested parties can register online and submit questions via email. The company, known for its CETO and MoorPower technologies, aims to harness ocean energy to produce sustainable electricity and has a significant track record in the industry.

For further insights into AU:CCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWGYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.