Carnegie Clean Energy Hosts Investor Webinar

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd, a pioneer in wave energy technology, has announced an Investor Webinar scheduled for 7 June 2024, where CEO Jonathan Fiévez and Non-Executive Chairman Terry Stinson will discuss the company’s strategy and recent developments, followed by a Q&A session. Interested parties can register online and submit questions via email. The company, known for its CETO and MoorPower technologies, aims to harness ocean energy to produce sustainable electricity and has a significant track record in the industry.

