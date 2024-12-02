Carnegie Clean Energy Ends 2 Million Securities Options

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd has announced the cessation of 2 million securities related to options that expired without being exercised. This development may impact the company’s stock activity as investors adjust to the updated capital structure. Those interested in market dynamics should keep an eye on how this affects Carnegie Clean Energy’s financial performance.

