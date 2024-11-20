Carnegie Clean Energy Director’s Interest Revamp

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Anthony Shields, with the issuance of 50 million unlisted options. These options, approved at the company’s annual general meeting, are exercisable at $0.06 each and will expire in October 2027, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s financial positioning.

