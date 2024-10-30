Carnegie Clean Energy Advances in Wave Energy Projects

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd has made significant strides in its wave energy projects, notably the ACHIEVE Programme and the MoorPower technology. With a new partnership with Lloyd’s Register and a successful EuropeWave contract payment, the company is well-positioned for future commercial deployments, particularly in the aquaculture sector. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aims to harness the global potential of wave energy, reinforcing its leadership in the renewable energy market.

For further insights into AU:CCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.