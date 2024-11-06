News & Insights

Stocks

Carnavale Resources Sells Leonora Asset to Focus on Gold

November 06, 2024 — 03:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited has sold its non-core Leonora asset to KoBold Tjantjuru Pty Ltd for $405,000, as part of its strategy to focus on its key gold projects in Western Australia. This sale allows Carnavale to intensify its efforts on the Kookynie and Ora Banda South Gold Projects while benefiting from a royalty arrangement with KoBold. The transaction signifies Carnavale’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by concentrating on its core exploration initiatives.

For further insights into AU:CAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.