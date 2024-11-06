Carnavale Resources Sells Leonora Asset to Focus on Gold

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited has sold its non-core Leonora asset to KoBold Tjantjuru Pty Ltd for $405,000, as part of its strategy to focus on its key gold projects in Western Australia. This sale allows Carnavale to intensify its efforts on the Kookynie and Ora Banda South Gold Projects while benefiting from a royalty arrangement with KoBold. The transaction signifies Carnavale’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by concentrating on its core exploration initiatives.

