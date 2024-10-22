Carnavale Resources Promotes Digital Engagement for AGM

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, urging shareholders to switch to electronic communications for a more efficient and environmentally friendly experience. Shareholders can access all meeting documents online and are encouraged to submit their votes and questions in advance. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to reducing mailing costs and paper usage, offering a faster and more secure way to stay informed.

