Carnavale Resources Expands Drilling at Kookynie Gold Project

Carnavale Resources Limited is advancing its Kookynie Gold Project with a new extensional drilling program targeting high-grade gold zones at the Swiftsure deposit and new prospects at Valiant and Tiptoe. The company reported impressive metallurgical results during the September quarter, enhancing the project’s economic potential, and successfully raised $2.2 million in capital. These developments position Carnavale for further exploration and potential growth in Western Australia’s gold sector.

