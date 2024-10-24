News & Insights

Carnavale Resources Expands Drilling at Kookynie Gold Project

October 24, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited is advancing its Kookynie Gold Project with a new extensional drilling program targeting high-grade gold zones at the Swiftsure deposit and new prospects at Valiant and Tiptoe. The company reported impressive metallurgical results during the September quarter, enhancing the project’s economic potential, and successfully raised $2.2 million in capital. These developments position Carnavale for further exploration and potential growth in Western Australia’s gold sector.

