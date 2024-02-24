Carnarvon Energy (CVONF) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 0.15

The average one-year price target for Carnarvon Energy (OTCPK:CVONF) has been revised to 0.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 0.14 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.13 to a high of 0.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.34% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnarvon Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVONF is 0.01%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 68,378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,711K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVONF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,824K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,792K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVONF by 43.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,695K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVONF by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 6,034K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,980K shares. No change in the last quarter.

