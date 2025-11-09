Carnarvon Energy (CVONF) Price Target Decreased by 26.93% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Carnarvon Energy (OTCPK:CVONF) has been revised to $0.10 / share. This is a decrease of 26.93% from the prior estimate of $0.14 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.09 to a high of $0.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.64% from the latest reported closing price of $0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnarvon Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVONF is 0.00%, an increase of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.13% to 64,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,949K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,350K shares , representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVONF by 20.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,751K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,685K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,338K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVONF by 16.06% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 6,034K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,805K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,153K shares , representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVONF by 19.28% over the last quarter.

