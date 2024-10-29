News & Insights

Carnaby Resources Unveils Promising Copper-Gold Discoveries

October 29, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. reported promising exploration results from its Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland, highlighting significant copper and gold discoveries at the Mohawk and Deejay/Jude prospects. The high-grade assay results exceed initial expectations, indicating substantial mineralization potential across several undrilled sections. With a strong cash position of $7 million, the company is well-positioned to continue advancing its exploration activities.

