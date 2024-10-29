Carnaby Resources Unveils Promising Copper-Gold Discoveries

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. reported promising exploration results from its Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland, highlighting significant copper and gold discoveries at the Mohawk and Deejay/Jude prospects. The high-grade assay results exceed initial expectations, indicating substantial mineralization potential across several undrilled sections. With a strong cash position of $7 million, the company is well-positioned to continue advancing its exploration activities.

