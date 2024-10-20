Carnaby Resources Uncovers Promising Targets at Greater Duchess

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Limited has confirmed multiple new undrilled VTEM conductors at their Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland, signaling promising opportunities for high-grade copper and gold mineralization. With a 100% success rate in identifying potential sites, the company aims to advance exploration and complete first-pass drilling programs on these newly defined anomalies. Latitude 66 Limited, holding a stake in the project, is optimistic about the ongoing exploration and pre-feasibility studies.

