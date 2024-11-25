Carnaby Resources Trading Halt Signals Major Announcement

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its securities, pending an upcoming announcement related to a significant acquisition and capital raising. The halt will be in place until the announcement is made or until trading resumes on November 28, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for details, which could impact the company’s market position.

