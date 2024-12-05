Carnaby Resources Secures Funding and Partnership with Glencore

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has successfully raised approximately A$13.3 million from the first tranche of its A$17 million share placement, primarily aimed at funding the Trekelano acquisition and the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project. The company’s strategic move includes a definitive agreement with Glencore to handle all fresh sulphide ore and concentrate from the project, highlighting a promising partnership. This development paves the way for a low capex growth strategy, attracting new institutional and sophisticated investors.

For further insights into AU:CNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.