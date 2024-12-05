News & Insights

Carnaby Resources Secures Funding and Partnership with Glencore

December 05, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has successfully raised approximately A$13.3 million from the first tranche of its A$17 million share placement, primarily aimed at funding the Trekelano acquisition and the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project. The company’s strategic move includes a definitive agreement with Glencore to handle all fresh sulphide ore and concentrate from the project, highlighting a promising partnership. This development paves the way for a low capex growth strategy, attracting new institutional and sophisticated investors.

