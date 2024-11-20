Carnaby Resources Ltd. Reports AGM Success and Project Focus

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by a significant majority. The company, boasting a robust financial position and a proven management team, continues to focus on its promising Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland. Investors may find potential in Carnaby’s strategic exploration efforts and its proximity to notable gold discoveries.

