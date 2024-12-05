Carnaby Resources Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 42,984,310 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant move in their market strategy. This development is part of previously announced transactions and highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to bolster its market presence. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as Carnaby Resources continues to expand its footprint in the financial markets.

