Carnaby Resources Advances Drilling at Key Copper Sites

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has started drilling at the promising Pronuba Prospect, which has shown high-grade copper mineralization, with initial results indicating strong potential. The company also reported significant assay results from the Mohawk Prospect, showcasing continuity in copper and gold discoveries. These developments could enhance Carnaby’s position in the resource-rich Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland.

