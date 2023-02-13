Carmignac Gestion Cuts Stake in Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Fintel reports that Carmignac Gestion has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD). This represents 3.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 363.64% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearside Biomedical is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 363.64% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.

The projected annual revenue for Clearside Biomedical is $2MM, a decrease of 90.86%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearside Biomedical. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSD is 0.04%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.49% to 12,545K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSD is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ACT Capital Management, LLLP holds 2,197K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 27.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 697K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 658K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing a decrease of 22.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 525K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Clearside Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications.

