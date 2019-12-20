CarMax's (KMX) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates
CarMax Inc. KMX, the specialty retailer of used and new vehicles, posted third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Nov 30, 2019) net earnings per share of $1.04, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. Notably, lower-than-expected revenues across the wholesale vehicle segment resulted in the underperformance. Precisely, sales in the wholesale vehicle segment came in at $611 million, missing the consensus mark of $634 million.
The bottom line also compared unfavorably with a profit of $1.09 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales and operating revenues in the reported quarter increased 11.5% year over year to $5,790 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,709 million. Total gross profit rose 7.8% year over year to $613.6 million.
In third-quarter fiscal 2020, CarMax opened four stores: two in existing markets —Texas andGeorgia, and two in new markets— California and Mississippi.
CarMax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote
Segmental Performance
In the fiscal third quarter, CarMax’s used-vehicle sales rose 13.6% from the prior-year period to $4,028.8 million, on the back of higher unit sales and improved average selling price. The units sold also climbed11% year over year to 192,563 vehicles. The average selling price of used vehicles increased 2.2% from the year-ago quarter to $20,710. Used vehicle gross profit per unit came in at $2,145 versus $2,133 in the year-ago period. Comparable store used-vehicle units and revenues sold rose 7.5% from the prior-year level. This robust performance reflects improved conversion and solid growth in web traffic.
Wholesale vehicle revenues inched up 1.2% from the prioryear to $611 million in the reported quarter. Units sold also increased 3.3% year over year to 113,996 vehicles, courtesy of growth in store base and appraisal buy rate. Moreover, the average selling price of wholesale vehicles declined 2.6% from the prior-year quarter to $5,079.Wholesale vehicle gross profit per unit came in at $937 versus $949 in the year-ago period.
Other sales and revenues increased 4.1% year over year in the quarter. Moreover, the extended protection plan’s revenues rose 13.3% to $97 million from the year-ago level.
CarMax Auto Finance reported a 3.9% year-over-year increase in income to $114 million in the quarter, reflecting collective effects of 7.5% rise in average managed receivables, partly offset by a decline in total interest margin percentage.
Costs, Financials and Share Buyback
Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 18.4% from the prior-year quarter to $484.8 million. Store openings and spending to boost the firm’s technology, along withomni-channel strategic initiatives led to the rise in SG&A costs.
CarMax had cash and cash equivalents of $56.6 million as of Nov 30, 2019, up from $35.05 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Long-term debt (excluding current position) amounted $1,704.3 million, reflecting an increase from $1,649.2 million in the year-ago comparable period. Its debt-to-capital ratio stands at 31.5%.
In the quarter, the company spent$114.8 million to repurchase 1.3 million shares under the existing share-buyback program. As of Nov 30, 2019, it had $1.67 billion remaining under its share-repurchase authorization.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
CarMax currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector include Weichai Power Co. WEICY, Spartan Motors, Inc. SPAR and SPX Corporation SPXC. While Weichai Power flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Spartan Motors and SPX carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Weichai Power has a projected earnings growth rate of 6.11% for the current year. Its shares have gained 86% over the past year.
Spartan Motors has an estimated earnings growth rate of 85.42% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have surged 144.4% in a year’s time.
SPX has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.18% for 2019. The stock has appreciated 93.7% in the past year.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
SPX Corporation (SPXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Weichai Power Co. (WEICY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.