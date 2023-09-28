News & Insights

Markets
KMX

CarMax Stock Slips On Lower Earnings, Revenue

September 28, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of used vehicle retailer CarMax, Inc. (KMX) are falling more than 10% Thursday morning after reporting lower earnings as well as revenue in the second quarter.

Net earnings in the second quarter dropped to $118.6 million or $0.75 per share from $125.9 million or $0.79 per share last year, due to lower used vehicle sales. Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.78 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined 13.1% year-on-year at $7.1 billion. The consensus estimate was for $7.03 billion.

KMX, currently at $71.14, has traded in the range of $52.10 - $87.50 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.