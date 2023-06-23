CarMax says vehicle affordability remains a challenge, cost cuts help profit

Rewrites throughout, adds details on vehicle affordability, background; updates shares

June 23 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc KMX.N said on Friday that vehicle affordability remains a challenge due to high interest rates and low consumer confidence, but cost cuts helped the used-car retailer post a quarterly profit beat.

In December last year, CarMax said it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses as it battled a "used-vehicle recession."

Excluding a one-time benefit, CarMax cut selling, general and administrative expenses by 5.7% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

