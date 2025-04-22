CarMax Reports Surge in Consumer Interest for Used Electric Vehicles and Key Market Trends Through February 2025

CarMax's report reveals growing consumer interest in used electric vehicles, with significant price drops and changing market trends.

Quiver AI Summary

CarMax, Inc. released a report revealing significant trends in consumer interest in used electric vehicles (EVs) from January 2022 to February 2025. The data shows that monthly online searches for EVs on carmax.com have nearly doubled, while average prices for used EVs have fallen over 40%, compared to a 12% decrease for non-EVs. The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T have now entered the top ten most popular EVs sold at CarMax, and sedans and coupes have become the most commonly traded-in vehicles for EVs, supplanting SUVs. Notably, Oregon has overtaken California as the state with the highest percentage of EV sales relative to total vehicle sales at CarMax. Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y continue to be the top-selling EV models. The report highlights a growing interest in EVs across more states, signaling a shift beyond early adoption.

Potential Positives

CarMax reports a nearly doubled percentage of monthly searches for electric vehicles on their website from January 2022 to February 2025, indicating a significant increase in consumer interest for used EVs.

The average prices for used EVs at CarMax fell by more than 40% during the same period, making these vehicles more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

Ford's F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T pickup truck have entered CarMax's top ten most popular EVs list for the first time, reflecting growing diversity and interest in electric vehicle options.

Oregon has surpassed California in the percentage of EV sales relative to total vehicle sales at CarMax, showcasing the expanding market for EVs in different regions across the U.S.

Potential Negatives

The average used EV prices at CarMax fell by more than 40%, indicating a potential decline in profitability for the company in this segment.

Ford's F-150 previously being a top trade-in for EVs dropped off the list, suggesting a shift in consumer preferences away from traditional vehicles the company may have relied on.

The report highlights that sedan and coupe body styles are now the top traded-in types for EVs, which may indicate a decreasing demand for SUVs previously popular in CarMax's inventory.

FAQ

What are the latest consumer trends in used electric vehicle shopping?

CarMax's findings reveal a significant increase in interest for used EVs and a 40% drop in average prices since January 2022.

Which electric vehicles are the most popular at CarMax?

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are the top-selling EVs, with the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T entering the top ten list.

What body styles are most frequently traded in for electric vehicles?

Sedans and coupes have replaced SUVs as the most commonly traded-in vehicle types for EVs at CarMax.

Which states have the highest percentage of EV sales?

Oregon now leads in EV sales percentage, followed by California and Washington, with several new states entering the top ten list.

How can I learn more about electric vehicles available at CarMax?

Visit the CarMax Electric Vehicles Research Page for detailed information on makes, models, and FAQs related to EVs.

RICHMOND, VA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CarMax



, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, has released its



latest findings



on consumer trends in used electric vehicle (EV) shopping. CarMax pricing data and carmax.com data were gathered to reveal insights into consumer interest, popular models, trade-ins, and regional preferences.







Key Highlights:













The percentage of monthly searches filtered by “Electric Vehicle” on carmax.com has nearly doubled from January 2022 to February 2025.



In the same timeframe, average used EV prices at CarMax fell by more than 40%, while non-electric vehicle average prices dropped by 12% (this includes ICE cars, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids at CarMax).



In the same timeframe, average used EV prices at CarMax fell by more than 40%, while non-electric vehicle average prices dropped by 12% (this includes ICE cars, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids at CarMax).



The following model, trade-in, and regional trends were identified from September 2024 to February 2025:



The following model, trade-in, and regional trends were identified from September 2024 to February 2025:





Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s R1T pickup truck entered CarMax’s top ten most popular EVs list (based on sales) for the first time.





Compared to



last year's report



, sedan and coupe body styles replaced SUVs as the top traded-in vehicle type for an EV at CarMax.





Oregon surpassed California and became the state with the highest percentage of EV sales relative to its total vehicle sales at CarMax.







The following model, trade-in, and regional trends were identified from September 2024 to February 2025:









“CarMax's industry-leading proprietary data indicates a steady increase in consumer interest for used electric vehicles over the last three years through February 2025, alongside a 40% drop in average used EV prices during the same period,” said Nick Anderson, VP of Data Science at CarMax. “This shift in price, combined with the increasing availability of diverse EV models in the used car market, is likely encouraging more customers to consider transitioning to an EV. Additionally, CarMax data over the last six months revealed increased interest in used EVs across more states, which suggests that we are moving beyond the early adoption phase of this technology.”





From January 2022 to February 2025, the percentage of searches filtered by “electric vehicle” on carmax.com have nearly doubled, with notable spikes occurring in March 2022 and June 2024, according to the latest report.





CarMax’s two most popular EVs for the third consecutive year were the Tesla Model 3 sedan and the Model Y compact crossover, respectively—according to CarMax sales data from September 2024 to February 2025. Two all-electric pickup trucks—the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T—debuted on CarMax’s top 10 EV list.





The most traded-in vehicle types for an EV at CarMax were sedans and coupes. Toyota remained the top brand traded in for an EV, followed closely by Honda and Ford. The Tesla Model 3 was the top traded-in model for an EV, with owners most frequently transitioning to the larger Tesla Model Y. Notably, the Ford F-150—previously a top trade-in alongside the Accord in CarMax’s 2024 report—dropped off the list.





As for EV nationwide popularity, demand has grown in more states since our inaugural



2022 report



. Oregon surpassed California and became the state with the highest percentage of EV sales relative to its total vehicle sales at CarMax. California previously held the top ranking since the



2023



analysis. California and Washington were in second and third place, respectively. Utah, New Mexico, Minnesota, and New Jersey are new to the list of top ten states with the highest percentage of EV sales compared to their total vehicle sales at CarMax.





Read



CarMax’s 2025 Consumer Interest in Electric Vehicle Report



to learn more. For more information on electric vehicles available at CarMax, visit



CarMax Electric Vehicles Research Page



to search by make or model, find FAQs, and more.





For media inquiries, please contact:





CarMax Public Relations





Phone: (855) 887-2915





Email: PR@carmax.com







About CarMax









CarMax



, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 28, 2025, CarMax sold approximately 790,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2025, adding to its nearly $18 billion portfolio. CarMax has 250 store locations, over 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the



2024 Responsibility Report



. For more information, visit



www.carmax.com



.



