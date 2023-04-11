CarMax quarterly profit shrinks on affordability concerns

April 11 (Reuters) - Pre-owned car retailer CarMax Inc KMX.N on Tuesday posted a near 57% drop in fourth-quarter profit after sales were dragged down by affordability concerns among buyers already grappling with an uncertain economy.

Net profit for the fourth-quarter came in at $69 million, or 44 cents per share, compared to $159.8 million, or 98 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.