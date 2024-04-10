CarMax Q4 Earnings Preview: Analyst Estimates, Multi-Year Recovery, Key Items To Watch

CarMax is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue up year-over-year, which would mark an improvement on the decline in the third quarter. Here are the key numbers and items to watch.
Latest Ratings for KMX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Evercore ISI Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|In-Line
|Jan 2022
|Seaport Global
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for KMX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Read the full story on Benzinga.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.