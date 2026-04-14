CarMax Q4 26 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on April 14, 2026, to discuss Q4 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.carmax.com

To listen to the call, dial (800) 225-9448 (US) or (203) 518-9708 (International), Conference ID 3171396.

For a replay call, dial (800) 839-1337 (US) or (402) 220-0489 (International).

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