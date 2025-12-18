Markets
CarMax Q3 Earnings Decline; Stock Plummets In Pre-market

December 18, 2025 — 07:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - CarMax, Inc. (KMX), a used vehicle retailer, on Thursday reported its net income declined in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income declined to $0.062 million from $0.125 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.43 versus $0.81 last year.

On average, thirteen analysts had expected the company to report $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales and operating revenue decreased to $5.79 million from 6.22 million in the previous year.

Further, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects improved sales trends by lowering retail used unit margins.

In the pre-market trading, CarMax is 6.06% lesser at $38.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

