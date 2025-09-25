CarMax Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on September 25, 2025, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.carmax.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (800) 225-9448 (US) or (203) 518-9708 (International) conference ID 3171396.

For a replay call, dial (800) 839-1247 (US) or (402) 220-0470 (International).

