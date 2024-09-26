CarMax Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on August 31, 2024, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.carmax.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (800) 225-9448 (US) or (203) 518-9708 (International), Conference ID 3171396.

For a replay call, dial (800) 839-3011 (US) or (402) 220-7231 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.