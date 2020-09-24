Markets
CarMax Q2 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Sept. 24, 2020, to discuss Q2 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to investors.carmax.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-298-3261 (US) or 1-706-679-7457 (International) with conference ID 4959887.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with conference ID 4959887.

