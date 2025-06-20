CarMax Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CarMax Inc. KMX reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended May 31, 2025) adjusted earnings per share of $1.38, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The bottom line rose from 97 cents per share recorded in the year-ago period. The auto retailer registered revenues of $7.55 billion in the quarter under review, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.52 billion. The top line also rose 6% year over year.

Segmental Performance

CarMax’s used-vehicle net sales totaled $6.1 billion for the reported quarter, up 7.5% year over year due to a rise in unit sales. The units sold in this segment rose 9% year over year to 230,210 vehicles and topped our forecast of 207,124 units. The average selling price (ASP) of used vehicles decreased 1.5% from the year-ago quarter to $26,120, which lagged our projection of $28,279. Amid higher-than-expected units sold, revenues from the segment surpassed our estimate of $5.86 billion.



Comparable store used-vehicle units increased 8.1% and revenues rose 6.6% from the prior-year level. Used-vehicle gross profit per unit (GPU) came in at $2,407, which increased from the prior-year quarter’s $2,347 but lagged our estimate of $2,376.8.



For the fiscal first quarter, wholesale vehicle revenues decreased 0.3% from the year-ago level to $1.25 billion. The reported figure was below our projection of $1.27 million due to lower-than-anticipated ASP. Units sold rose 1.2% to 149,517 (versus our forecast of 145,645) and the ASP fell 1.7% to $7,959 (versus our estimate of $8,717). Wholesale vehicle GPU came in at $1,047, which fell from the year-ago period’s $1,064 but topped our estimate of $1,033.3.



Other sales and revenues increased 6.1% year over year to $190.4 million but missed our estimate of $196.2 million. CarMax Auto Finance’s income fell 3.6% year over year to $141.7 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter.



Other Tidbits

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.3% from the prior-year quarter to $659.6 million. The firm had cash/cash equivalents and long-term debt of $262.8 million and $1.37 billion, respectively, as of May 31, 2025.



During the fiscal first quarter, CarMax repurchased shares worth $199.8 million. As of May 31, 2025, it had $1.74 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

KMX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CarMax carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



